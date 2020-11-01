Love music? Learn how to play and write songs with 9 courses for $60

We’ve all been holding our breath this year for many reasons, from widespread wildfire smoke to a pandemic virus, to vitriolic cultural and political discourse. It all seems to be coming to a head this Tuesday with the election, but we’d be wise to let out some air and take care of ourselves before we explode.

