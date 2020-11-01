Love music? Learn how to play and write songs with 9 courses for $60

😶 😷 🇺🇸
From the Editor’s Desk: Holding our collective breath
We’ve all been holding our breath this year for many reasons, from widespread wildfire smoke to a pandemic virus, to vitriolic cultural and political discourse. It all seems to be coming to a head this Tuesday with the election, but we’d be wise to let out some air and take care of ourselves before we explode.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};