Liz Ellis’ bold idea to overcome anthem backlash, NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons

Australian sports legend Liz Ellis has suggested that the national anthem be scrapped from domestic competitions amid the controversy surrounding the 2020 State of Origin series.

Earlier this week the NRL backflipped on axing the singing of the Australian national anthem mere hours after they decided not to have it played before Game One of State of Origin because it was not an international match. What followed was a fan backlash, including from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which led to the NRL re-instating the anthem performance.

That prompted debate over whether the national anthem belongs in domestic sporting competition at all.

“The rugby league hierarchy will be at the Olympics next year doing gymnastics with the speed of that backflip and the execution,” Ellis said on Nine’s Sports Sunday.

In 2019’s Origin series NSW players Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr protested the national anthem by staying silent, but this year the NRL said last year’s stance by some indigenous players was not the motivation for the 2020 anthem axing.

“They said the decision to not have the anthem in the first place had nothing to do with players not singing it last year, because it’s the players’ right if they want to do that,” Ellis said.

“We’ve seen a lot of debate around… so you do wonder what sort of discussions went on behind the scenes. I hope that rugby league wasn’t taking away the opportunity for players who do want to take a knee or don’t want to sing.

“I think its interesting we’ve become very antsy about the Australian anthem. I remember a time when it was only played when the Australian team was playing – so why the big deal?”

Ellis suggested that perhaps a Welcome To Country, rather than the national anthem was a better way to open domestic sporting events.

“Before the Super Netball grand final, there was a Welcome To Country, which was beautiful,” she said.

“I think that’s probably got a lot more place in a domestic setting than the national anthem does, especially when it’s done so well as we see now across a number of different codes.”

Fellow Sports Sunday panellist and racing expert Richard Freedman questioned why sports needed any pre-game formalities at all.

“Why do we now have to play the anthem? It happens in horse racing too – at every country racetrack they play the anthem, there’s got to be someone singing it,” he said.

“Surely the national anthem is about international sport, isn’t that what it should be restricted to?

“We’ve got the anthem, we’ve got the Welcome To Country, what else do we want to add to that? Really, get the players out there, get started.”