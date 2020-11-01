Lily Collins Responds To Emily In Paris Backlash

She’s probably seen the tweets…
You may or may not have cringed your way through Emily in Paris on Netlix, but either way, you’ve probably seen the backlash.
People have basically been hate-watching — but still binging — the poorly reviewed show.
Emily In Paris, which stars actor Lily Collins, has been panned by critics across the board for a lot of things, namely bad characters, bad plot, and French/Parisian stereotypes.
Well, Lily has briefly responded to the criticism she and the show have received in an interview with Vogue Arabia.
And she’s done so in such a classy way — you have to give her props.
“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift,” Lily said.
“You’re being allowed to improve,” she added.
Still, Lily is grateful for the experience. “[Director Darren Starr] championed my opinions and opened me up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering.”
At least Lily is taking the criticism in stride. You can read the full cover story here.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.