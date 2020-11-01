Kim Kardashian Turns Her Mansion Into Giant Spider’s Web for Halloween

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shows off her impressive house decorations to give the family ‘a full spider web experience’ for the spooky season.

–

Kim Kardashian went all out with the Halloween decorations at home this year (20), transforming her mansion into a massive spider’s web.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram Reels to show off her house, which featured a giant spider on top.

“So since Halloween was canceled and there’s no trick-or-treating or parties, I wanted my house to be really festive for the kids so we… it’s actually kind of my biggest nightmare to have a huge tarantula in my house,” she said while walking into the property.

“But wait until you see inside,” she continued as she offered a guided tour. “How we transformed it into a full spider web experience…”

<br />

Earlier this week, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star donned a different Halloween look – she and her best friend Jonathan Cheban channelled “Tiger King” stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, while her young kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm dressed up as tigers.

Kim also dressed up a red alien for half-sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party, for which the hostess recreated Pamela Anderson’s character from the 1996 film “Barb Wire“, while sister Kylie and her daughter Stormi transformed into Minions from the “Despicable Me” franchise. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, who were guests at the party, arrived as a cowboy and a nurse.

<br />

Elsewhere, numerous celebrities got in on the Halloween fun amid the pandemic, with pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski recreating Demi Moore‘s iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover shoot, for which the “Ghost” star bared all, including her baby belly.

<br />

“Riverdale” stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes dressed up as the Powerpuff Girls and The Weeknd conjured up Sherman Klump from “The Nutty Professor” – complete with fat suit and prosthetics.

<br />

Camila Cabello got witchy as Fairuza Balk’s powerful character, Nancy Downs, from the 1996 spooky teen classic “The Craft“, with boyfriend Shawn Mendes taking on the role of Skeet Ulrich‘s ultimately doomed Chris Hooker from the film.

<br />

And singer Lizzo went for what might be the most unconventional look of the year – the fly which landed on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence‘s head during his debate with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.