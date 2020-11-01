Kendall Jenner Facing Halloween And Birthday Party Backlash

Bradley Lamb
Surprise! Another one of the Kardashian Krew is in hot water again — this time, it’s Kendall Jenner.

It’s Kendall’s 25th birthday this week, plus, of course, Halloween. So she decided to celebrate with a party on a rooftop bar in Hollywood, despite the fact that we’re currently living through a pandemic.

Kendall reportedly asked attendees not to post any images on social media — which did not happen! Here’s some pics from Kylie Jenner— aka Kylie’s sister — posted to Instagram.

Attendees included Saweetie, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow…

…Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, who appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask.

And people were not happy!

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....

not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media,quot; rule so people wouldn't know

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween

not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween. apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he's making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted.

CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich

We’ll keep you posted if Kendall comments on the situation.

