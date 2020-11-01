Kendall Jenner Facing Halloween And Birthday Party Backlash

Surprise! Another one of the Kardashian Krew is in hot water again — this time, it’s Kendall Jenner.
It’s Kendall’s 25th birthday this week, plus, of course, Halloween. So she decided to celebrate with a party on a rooftop bar in Hollywood, despite the fact that we’re currently living through a pandemic.
Kendall reportedly asked attendees not to post any images on social media — which did not happen! Here’s some pics from Kylie Jenner— aka Kylie’s sister — posted to Instagram.
Attendees included Saweetie, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow…
…Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, who appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask.
And people were not happy!
We’ll keep you posted if Kendall comments on the situation.
