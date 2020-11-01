Kelly Khumalo not implicated or charged in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder – lawyer

Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, said she had not been formally charged or implicated in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

The lawyer representing Kelly Khumalo said on Sunday she has not been formally charged or implicated in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

“We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect,” said her lawyer, Magadelene Moonsamy, in a statement.

She added Khumalo had noted the development and wanted to act in the best interest of the daughter she had with Meyiwa.

Moonsamy said it was a sad for Khumalo as Meyiwa’s funeral was held on 1 November 2014.

“We note that the so-called ‘leaked document’, has been leaked with malicious intentions and urge that neither individual nor other parties interrupt in the process of the investigation being undertaken by the police.

“We further note that our client has been subject to years of harassment and innuendos regarding this matter.”

Moonsamy said Khumalo remained committed to her music.

“She has remained resilient and committed to her contribution to the discourse of contributing to the development and excellence in the South African music industry as a national asset.

“Our client appreciates the South African public, including the continent and the world, for their continued support and strength provided to her and her children at this trying . The immensity of your strength and love is invaluable.”

reported cellphone records of actress and musician Khumalo might be obtained as part of the investigation into the 2014 murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Meyiwa.

This was revealed in a document mistakenly leaked, along with a copy of the charge sheet, on 27 October when five men accused of the murder appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

The document formed part of a communication between investigating officers in the case and it stated that cellphone communication between the various accused before, during or after the crime must be established, along with tower locations.

The document also stated: “Cellphone records of Ms Kelly Khumalo indicating her communication with the accused must be obtained, as previously indicated.”

The document further indicated it was also previously mentioned there was a person who lent money to Khumalo and stated a statement must be obtained from the lender.

But it emerged during court proceedings the information should not have been made public.

Reacting to the blunder, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The document went out with the charge sheet. It was a mistake. It is a document between members of the team; they were talking to each in terms of how do they advance the case and some of the things they need clarified.

“It’s something that really shouldn’t be in the public domain. The plea was that if members [of the media] can understand, but it happened [the leak]…”

