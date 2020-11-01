Josh Addo-Carr may stay at Melbourne Storm, contract, Wests Tigers

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr may not be leaving the 2020 NRL Premiership winners after all.

Addo-Carr is contracted with the Storm for another year but this season he expressed his desire to move back to Sydney to be closer to family. The Bulldogs, the Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers are the top clubs that are in the mix to sign the speedster.

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr in action during his team’s preliminary final win over Canberra. (Getty)

However now it’s been reported that Addo-Carr may be staying put in Melbourne and see out the end of his NRL contract with the club, though he has an “agreement” with the Wests Tigers.

“Following the grand final win Josh Addo-Carr has told his manager Mario Tartak that he in open to staying with the Storm for another season,” Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler tweeted on Sunday.

“He does have a heads of agreement with Tigers. Preference is to come home staying put an option again.”

Despite months of speculation about Addo-Carr’s exit from Melbourne, no club has officially sealed a deal with him or the Storm.

Addo-Carr is currently in NSW camp ahead of the State of Origin opener in Adelaide this week. He has been eyeing a move from the wing to fullback in the NRL and has been backed by Blues coach Brad Fittler to make a successful position shift.

“Watching Josh lately I don’t doubt he can play fullback at all,” Fittler said on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth two weeks ago.

“He’s fit. He’s not a player who will go full speed and then rest he’s got effort on effort.

“I think he could do it easy.”