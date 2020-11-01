John Mulaney’s SNL I Heart NY Underwear Musical Sketch



NBC



If you’re not 100% sure what I’m talking about here, let me catch you up to speed. Every time John hosts SNL, he does a sketch that’s 50% about something you simply Should Not Do, 50% musical parodies, and 1000% bonkers. I highly recommend watching his previous ones — Diner Lobster, Bodega Bathroom, and Airport Sushi — because they are *chefs kiss* and I think about them at least once a day.