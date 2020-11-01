John Mulaney SNL Monologue Reaction

Bradley Lamb
“On November 3, there’s an elderly man contest.”

He started off by thanking the first responders in the audience and saying he was glad to see people wearing masks, even though masks made him miss his favorite part about living in New York.

From there, the monologue got increasingly political, with John calling the upcoming election an “elderly man contest”…

…before saying that “no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States.”

Then he made some jokes about voting…

…some of which were about his 94-year-old grandma.

He immediately backtracked and apologized for making an ageist joke, but then doubled down on his point.

Reactions were mixed, to say the least. Some people thought John was making light of the election and playing both sides.

“Nothing will change” from the outcome of the election? Really, John Mulaney? Even as a joke? Okay then.

#SNL

Mulaney is funny but I’m never gonna forget this gutless both sides bullshit the weekend before the most important election in American history. https://t.co/gQqPVuWNpq

Shocked and appalled at what John Mulaney said on his SNL monologue. I feel as though they should do away with the monologue all together. The celebrity guest should just stand on the stage and people clap for them, thats it.

"Nothing's going to change,quot; is a horrible take to say on live tv 3 days before an election where we need as many people to vote as possible. @mulaney #SNL

Others thought John was telling a hard-to-hear truth.

John Mulaney is a brilliant comedian. Been a fan of his for years, and he's never been a political comedian. So, that he laid down the truth last night about American inequality, and our corrupt duopoly is pretty extraordinary.

I can’t believe the first time John Mulaney is controversial is for saying the most non controversial thing on the planet

What are your thoughts on John’s monologue? LMK in the comments!

