Jets vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch the Week 8 game from anywhere

This weekend the NFL has one of the biggest spreads in history, where the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to stomp all over the Jets by more than 20 points. It’ll be tough to watch for New York Jets fans, but here’s how to tune in no matter where you are in the world.

With a record of 0-7, the Jets won’t have an easy game on Sunday in week 8 against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Not only are the Chiefs one of the best teams in football, on both sides of the ball, but New York has severely struggled this year.

In fact, several fans, analysts, and talk-show hosts believe the Jets are tanking on purpose to get the #1 draft pick and secure Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. And we wouldn’t blame them, as he looks great, and could work out better than Sam Darnold has thus far. Then again, no one knows if Lawrence will go Pro, or stay in college for another year.

Either way, this will likely be a game that all Jets fans will want to quickly forget about. Unless that is, Sam Darnold comes back on fire or Flacco goes back in time to his Super Bowl-winning years and plays a great game. So far Las Vegas has the Chiefs beating the Jets by 19.5 points, but that number will likely climb by the time Sunday morning rolls around. Fantasy Football players and sports bettors will want to watch this game, so here’s how.

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?

The defending Super Bowl champions are at home facing the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This Sunday afternoon kickoff happens at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.

How to Watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked in the US or can’t watch it using regular means, we’re here to help make sure you don’t miss the Jets vs Chiefs.

