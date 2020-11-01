Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Instagram

The 41-year-old ‘The Real’ co-host also reveals that she will be donning two or more dresses on her and the rapper’s big day, adding that she wants to ‘have a couple of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dances in our reception.’

–

Jeannie Mai has envisioned how her and fiance Jeezy (previously known as Young Jeezy) will later celebrate their impending wedding. In a new interview with Access, “The Real” co-host revealed that he and her beau would have two wedding ceremonies because they are coming from different backgrounds.

“My mom being Vietnamese wants a very Vietnamese traditional wedding,” Jeannie, who is currently competing in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars“, explained. “She wants Jay, my fiance, to wear the Vietnamese garb and to do some of the Vietnamese practices like the tea ceremony.”

The 41-year-old TV personality went on to say, “I obviously want a fun throwdown with pizza afterward. I want to have a couple of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dances in our reception. So we’ve decided that we’re gonna have two weddings. we’re gonna have one the way me and Jay want and then we’ll have one for Mama Mai, just cause if we don’t we’re gonna hear it for the rest of our lives.”

When asked if she would don two different dresses on her big day, Jeannie responded, “Absolutely. If not, more.” Claiming herself to be “a fashion girl,” she added, “This is my chance to go out there and have fun. Jay loves fashion too, so I’m sure no only will there be wedding dresses, we’re gonna have the after-party outfit, the after hours outfits. We want to really have fun with this because this is our big day.”





Prior to this, Jeannie was criticized for saying that she wanted to be a submissive wife for Jeezy. “I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage,” she said in an episode of “The Real”. “I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but I love that my husband will be the man that leads. it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life.”

Responding to the backlash, Jeannie shared, “Well for me, submit does not mean that you are lower or less important than your man. Of course, [Jeezy] and I respect each other very equally. What I mean is in my work life, in my actual life, I own my businesses, I run my team, I make all of the decisions and I lead entirely in the outside of my life.”

She continued, “So in my home, I want my man to lead. I want him to take in what I would like and what my wishes are, what my dreams are, and then incorporate it, making the overall decision that’s best for our vision together.”