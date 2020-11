Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints game for throwing some cheap shots at C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the third quarter.

The Bears had the ball for a 1st-and-10 about five minutes into the third quarter with the game tied 13-13.

Chicago completed a pass to Allen Robinson. After the play ended, Wims, who was being guarded by someone else, ran over and slapped at Gardner-Johnson twice.