Italian man caught allegedly using airport computer systems for ETH mining By Cointelegraph

Italian man caught allegedly using airport computer systems for ETH mining
An Italian airport staffer allegedly took advantage of the computer systems at his place of work in order to mine (ETH).
Employed at an airport located in the Italian city of Lamezia Terme, the staffer allegedly put mining malware onto the airport’s computer systems, said a news brief today from Italian media outlet Rai News. The employee is said to have set up multiple mining rigs on site, taking advantage of the airport’s backend systems in the process. Authorities eventually caught the culprit via security cam footage.
