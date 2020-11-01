Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.03% By .com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.03%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.97% or 78 points to trade at 1648 at the close. Meanwhile, Perrigo (TASE:) added 4.34% or 630 points to end at 15130 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.55% or 410 points to 16500 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 16.73% or 233 points to trade at 1160 at the close. Liveperson (TASE:) declined 9.70% or 1920 points to end at 17880 and Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:) was down 4.69% or 445 points to 9045.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 198 to 181 and 33 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.11% or 0.40 to $35.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.97% or 0.37 to hit $37.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.57% or 10.70 to trade at $1878.70 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.23% to 3.4070, while EUR/ILS fell 0.47% to 3.9676.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 94.037.