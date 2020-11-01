Impending pennant breakout sets Bitcoin price back on the path to $14,000 By Cointelegraph

As the weekend approaches, (BTC) price appears set to close out the month with a remarkably strong performance which has many bulls calling for a new all-time high above $20,000 in the near future.

Traders attribute these lofty estimates to the fact that BTC appears to have flipped $12,000 to $12,500 to support and barring some unexpected price implosion, Bitcoin is on the path to painting a beautiful monthly candle.

Crypto market weekly price chart. Source: Coin360
4-hr chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin daily price chart. Source: Coin360