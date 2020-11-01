‘I got Bitcoin!’ — trick-or-treaters rewarded with crypto By Cointelegraph

According to an Oct. 31 tweet from Brad Mills, the crypto user filled a Halloween candy box with more than just chocolates and sweets — he also added $200 in Bitcoin (BTC) cards. Mills posted a video of him adding the two gift cards, each worth roughly 0.007 BTC following the coin’s rise to $14,000, and filmed the reactions of trick or treaters in his Canadian neighborhood.

While many children dressed as ghosts, goblins, and witches last night may have been disappointed to find an inedible thin piece of cardboard left out in a goodie bag, a lucky few recognized the treat as a prize.

