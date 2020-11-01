‘I got Bitcoin!’ — trick-or-treaters rewarded with crypto By Cointelegraph

‘I got Bitcoin!’ — trick-or-treaters rewarded with crypto
While many children dressed as ghosts, goblins, and witches last night may have been disappointed to find an inedible thin piece of cardboard left out in a goodie bag, a lucky few recognized the treat as a prize.
According to an Oct. 31 tweet from Brad Mills, the crypto user filled a Halloween candy box with more than just chocolates and sweets — he also added $200 in Bitcoin (BTC) cards. Mills posted a video of him adding the two gift cards, each worth roughly 0.007 BTC following the coin’s rise to $14,000, and filmed the reactions of trick or treaters in his Canadian neighborhood.
