How to watch Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start: Dolphins vs. Rams coverage map & TV schedule for Week 8

The highly anticipated first NFL start of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa will come Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tagovailoa will be the first left-handed quarterback to start in the NFL since Kellen Moore for the Cowboys in 2015 Week 17. He’ll be making his second NFL appearance, after coming on in mop-up duty in Week 6 before being announced as the new starter ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick during Miami’s Week 7 bye week. The quarterbacks drafted around Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, have already been starting for weeks, so this will be Tagovailoa’s chance to make a mark.

The Dolphins (3-3) could begin a run toward the playoffs if Tagovailoa hits the ground running, while the Rams (5-2) and Aaron Donald will look to stifle the rookie QB in order to maintain a competitive spot in the high-class NFC West. Miami will be hoping that WR DeVante Parker’s nagging injuries don’t act up in this game so that Tagovailoa can have his full complement of weapons to throw to.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday’s game in Miami, plus a look at the Dolphins’ rest-of-season schedule and a complete Week 8 NFL schedule.

How to watch Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL

Rams-Dolphins will be one of Week 8’s regional Fox broadcasts. There are three games on Fox throughout the country at 1 p.m. ET, so Tagovailoa’s first start will not be available universally in the United States. The NFL’s coverage map for the weekend will show which locations get Tagovailoa’s broadcast.

If you’re unsure of which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

Dolphins vs. Rams coverage map

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/16/51/week8-fox-early-102920_hw3a5nbvu5as1vml07o2d2u3t.png?t=1954045933,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Dolphins-Rams game featuring Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start will be viewable regionally in the blue sections of the map above. Most of Alabama and all of Florida will be able to view this game, along with Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, Boston and Buffalo.

For those not in the blue sections above, these are the games you’ll see on your regional Fox network at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday:

Red: Vikings at Packers

Green: Raiders at Browns

What time is Dolphins vs. Rams in Week 8?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty in Week 6 against the Jets prior to a Week 7 bye. He’ll return to the field for his first start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1. That’ll mean a noon local-time start for those Alabama fans in Tuscaloosa looking to tune in.

The Rams are coming off a Monday Night Football victory over the Bears that should give L.A. momentum to come into Miami and beat up a rookie QB in his first start. Aaron Donald will likely be licking his chops at the prospect of getting after Tagovailoa.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

Miami Dolphins schedule

The Dolphins likely won’t look back with Tagovailoa at QB, so he’ll be looking at 10 starts the rest of the way, counting Week 8. Here’s the Dolphins schedule for the rest of the season, beginning in Week 9.

Week Date Opponent 9 Nov. 8 at Cardinals 10 Nov. 15 vs. Chargers 11 Nov. 22 at Broncos 12 Nov. 29 at Jets 13 Dec. 6 vs. Bengals 14 Dec. 13 vs. Chiefs 15 Dec. 20 vs. Patriots 16 TBD at Raiders 17 Jan. 3 at Bills

NFL Week 8 schedule

Week 8 isn’t the most exciting in regards to prime-time games. There’ll be a battle for futility in the NFC East on Sunday night when the Cowboys take on the Eagles, and then the Giants will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday night.

More intriguing storylines in Week 8 include Tagovailoa’s first NFL start for the Dolphins and a revenge game for Le’Veon Bell when the Chiefs take on the Jets. There’s also a rivalry game between the Steelers and Ravens.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Game Time (ET) TV channel Falcons at Panthers 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 1

Game Time (ET) TV channel Steelers at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Rams at Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jets at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Vikings at Packers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Colts at Lions 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Raiders at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Bills 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV 49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cowboys at Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 2