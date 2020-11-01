How the IRS tracks down people who don’t report their crypto By Cointelegraph

How the IRS tracks down people who don’t report their crypto
Crypto income taxation is a murky arena at present. It would seem that even the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, has a tough time figuring out who owes what, according to Wendy Walker, solution principal at the tax compliance company Sovos.
“In the typical tax system, the IRS uses 1099 reporting,” Walker told Cointelegraph in an interview. “So, 1099, W2, that tax reporting, it’s the primary tool that they use to enforce tax compliance,” she added. When people fail to report their crypto activities, the IRS is left with a headache.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.