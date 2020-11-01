How Massachusetts' ballot proposal requiring carmakers to install standardized, open data-sharing platforms on cars with telematics may shape right to repair (Lauren Goode/Wired)

Lauren Goode / Wired:
How Massachusetts’ ballot proposal requiring carmakers to install standardized, open data-sharing platforms on cars with telematics may shape right to repair — Question 1 would amend the state’s right-to-repair law and expand access to car data. But big automakers are pushing back.
