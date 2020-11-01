Holidate viewers are convinced Ryan Gosling appears in background of Netflix film

Netflix subscribers are convinced they spotted Ryan Gosling in the background of a shot in new film Holidate.

The Christmas romantic comedy, which stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, was released on the streaming service last week, and is currently its most-watched title – despite the fact it’s just turned November.

Gosling is a topic of conversation between the film’s main characters, Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey) near the beginning of the film, and he’s brought up again near the film’s end in a tense scene taking place in the frozen food aisle in a supermarket.

Jackson says to Sloane: “I bet you money that if Ryan Gosling waltzed down this frozen food aisle and offered to take you on the ride of your life, you would still say no – ’cause you’d be too afraid to get on that train: the Ryan Gosling train.”

As he walks away, Sloane shouts after him: “You are so wrong. Ryan Gosling would never do his own shopping; he’s way too cool for that.”

As Sloane says this, an extra slides into shot behind her and opens the door to inspect the frozen food items – and many viewers think this is actually Gosling himself.

Take a look for yourself below.

Netflix users think that’s Ryan Gosling in the background (Netflix)

It would be a hilarious, and rather meta move, for Gosling to cameo in this way, although there are some people who are not convinced it’s the Hollywood star.

“Tell em that’s ryan golsing,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: Anyone else notice that Ryan Gosling made the tiniest cameo behind Emma Roberts?”

“From the side view, it really kinda looks like Ryan Gosling but because [he’s blurred], i’m not sure but he REALLY LOOKS LIKE RYAN GOSLING.”

Even if it’s not Gosling (we’re doubtful in all honesty), it certainly seems as if the producers went for an extra who bears a small resemblance to the star.