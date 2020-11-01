Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 26–Nov. 1 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Bitcoin hits $14K, UNI airdrop rejected, scammers target Trump: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 26–Nov. 1

price hits $14,000 Exactly 12 years after white paper released

On Oct. 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto released a white paper setting out his vision for Bitcoin.

Fast forward 12 years, and BTC has hit $14,000 for the first time since January 2018 a rally fueled by institutional investors. Bitcoins monthly candle also closed above $13,000, indicating a technical breakout.

A different kind of election prediction

Bitcoin cant help bank the unbanked, claims Mastercard (NYSE:) CEO

Digital yuan will work with WeChat and Alipay, says bank exec

Uniswap vote on new five million UNI airdrop defeated

Indian bank to offer crypto services across its 34 branches

Can’t hack this

Market is proving Bitcoin is ultimate safe haven Anthony Pompliano

Crypto scammers deface Trump campaign website, one week before election

The Hoff has thoughts

Tax professional explains the most important thing for U.S. crypto holders

Back on track: U.S. macro events unlikely to fully derail Bitcoin price gains

Gotta collect em all: An overview of NFT marketplaces

Indian crypto industry expanding, but regulators seem reluctant to engage

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR