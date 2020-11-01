Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 26–Nov. 1 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin hits $14K, UNI airdrop rejected, scammers target Trump: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 26–Nov. 1
price hits $14,000 Exactly 12 years after white paper released
On Oct. 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto released a white paper setting out his vision for Bitcoin.
Fast forward 12 years, and BTC has hit $14,000 for the first time since January 2018 a rally fueled by institutional investors. Bitcoins monthly candle also closed above $13,000, indicating a technical breakout.
Bitcoin cant help bank the unbanked, claims Mastercard (NYSE:) CEO
Digital yuan will work with WeChat and Alipay, says bank exec
Uniswap vote on new five million UNI airdrop defeated
Indian bank to offer crypto services across its 34 branches
Market is proving Bitcoin is ultimate safe haven Anthony Pompliano
Crypto scammers deface Trump campaign website, one week before election
Tax professional explains the most important thing for U.S. crypto holders
Back on track: U.S. macro events unlikely to fully derail Bitcoin price gains
Gotta collect em all: An overview of NFT marketplaces
Indian crypto industry expanding, but regulators seem reluctant to engage
