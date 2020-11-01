Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Google Pixel 5 Review: Pixel without the fluff

Government releases second report tracking 25 percent wireless plan reduction commitment

Royal Canadian Legion will offer tap-enabled poppy donation boxes this year

Pixel 4a 5G Review: Everything you need, nothing you don’t

Telus partners with mental fitness app ‘Calm’ to deliver wellbeing content

Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion is a triumph of innovative game design

Shaw offering $25/25GB data plan to its Fibre+ Gig internet customers

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2020

Over 130 Canadian tech leaders call on government to create prosperity plan

Facebook Canada partners with Kids Help Phone to offer support via Messenger

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the real-life Micro Machines game I’ve always wanted

SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, reaching 900 to date

Here’s how to connect Nanoleaf lights to Google Assistant, Alexa or Homekit

OnePlus announces new Nord N10 5G, N100 coming to North America

Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and S in Canada

eID-Me digital ID app launches in Saskatchewan

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .