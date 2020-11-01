Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Google Pixel 5 Review: Pixel without the fluff
  • Government releases second report tracking 25 percent wireless plan reduction commitment
  • Royal Canadian Legion will offer tap-enabled poppy donation boxes this year
  • Pixel 4a 5G Review: Everything you need, nothing you don’t
  • Telus partners with mental fitness app ‘Calm’ to deliver wellbeing content
  • Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion is a triumph of innovative game design
  • Shaw offering $25/25GB data plan to its Fibre+ Gig internet customers
  • Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2020
  • Over 130 Canadian tech leaders call on government to create prosperity plan
  • Facebook Canada partners with Kids Help Phone to offer support via Messenger
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the real-life Micro Machines game I’ve always wanted
  • SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, reaching 900 to date
  • Here’s how to connect Nanoleaf lights to Google Assistant, Alexa or Homekit
  • OnePlus announces new Nord N10 5G, N100 coming to North America
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and S in Canada
  • eID-Me digital ID app launches in Saskatchewan

