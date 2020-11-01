Here’s every game available on Google Stadia

Best answer: Google Stadia launched nearly a year ago as a way for players to get access to the games they love without needing a console or dedicated gaming PC to play them on, and the Google Stadia game list has grown ever since. When it initially launched last November, Stadia boasted a modest amount of playable games, but things have changed pretty quickly, with a ton of games being made available in the months that have come, and many more on the horizon.

Are any of these releases exclusives?

Currently, only Get Packed, Gylt, and Outcasters are full Stadia exclusive titles. When they launch, Serious Sam 4 will be a PC/Stadia exclusive until 2021, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) will be a timed-exclusive for Stadia as well.

More Stadia games are to come

Although Stadia initially launched to a lukewarm reception, the service has managed to stick around and become a viable method for players who don’t want to shell out or commit to full gaming stations or consoles. It doesn’t hurt that Stadia can be used with a variety of controllers and other accessories, making it a surprisingly welcome platform. Stadia’s future looks pretty promising as well, as the service will be getting highly anticipated titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few.

In the meantime, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any new games that’ll be announced, as well as news on exclusives.