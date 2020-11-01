Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday 31 October, draw.
Lotto: 13, 26, 35, 45, 49, 50 Bonus Ball: 5
Lotto Plus 1: 20, , 26, 27, 38, 51 Bonus Ball: 5
Lotto Plus 2: 09, 19, 28, 29, 43, 51 Bonus Ball: 26
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
