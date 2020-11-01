Grieving mum sent ‘threatening’ texts by sick troll hours after 12-year-old daughter’s funeral

A grieving mum has slammed the anonymous bully who sent her ‘threatening’ texts on the night of her young daughter’s funeral.

Jay Patterson said she was targeted with horrible WhatsApp messages just hours after burying her 12-year-old Charley.

Charley had died last month leaving the family devastated.

She had been bullied, much of it through online messages, and was found dead by her dad on October 1, having tragically taken her own life, Chronicle Live reports.









The Daily Mirror reports that on October , the day of Charley’s funeral, Jay received a series of unsettling anonymous texts via WhatsApp.

She said: “At first I thought it was a genuine wrong number, then the tone and the messages became very threatening in nature.”

Jay, from Cramlington, Northumberland claims the sender demanded to speak to a person she didn’t know, and threatened to “release everything I’ve got online” if she refused.

When the mum told the sender she had just attended her daughter’s funeral, she says the reply claimed to know about Charley, and threatened to post information about her on a number of websites.









“It’s the same sort of problems we had with Charley,” Jay said.

“She would be getting WhatsApp messages and we would block them but they would come in faster than we could block.”

She added: “In my head I was thinking, they’ve got nothing, there’s nothing they could threaten us with. But it’s still worrying, and if it makes me feel like that, you can imagine how a child would feel.”

An investigation into the circumstances around Charley’s death, involving “multiple agencies” is now under way, her school, Cramlington Learning Village, said.

Following the messages, Jay contacted police, but was told that as the messages had been sent from an unregistered sim card, there was nothing that could be done to track the sender.

At the funeral service, which could only be attended by 15 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jay shared fond memories of the “fearless” youngster, remembering her jumping into lakes, dodging PE lessons with her friends, and moments of “stubbornness” at school, when she refused to speak to a teacher who called her by her full name, Charley-Ann

Jay said: “Her smile always reached her eyes, she always had a cheeky smile and a wisecrack upon her lips…

“We are all going to miss her sass, her cheek, her smile, her sense of fun, and as hard as it is to hear and to say, she’s no longer hurting and no longer afraid.

“The love that we have for her will stay forever in our hearts. She has always been my miracle baby girl and always will be.

“She will always be with us.”

Jay’s launched a Change.org petition calling for a ban on sales of phones and sim cards that aren’t registered to a named user, to crack down on anonymous online abuse.

She said: “In some countries you have to have ID to buy even a sim card, we could have that here. If something is sent from your phone, you would be held responsible.

“It makes me so mad that messages like this are being sent, and there isn’t anybody doing anything about it.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we received a report of malicious communications and inquiries were carried out to identify the person responsible.

“All lines of inquiry have been exhausted at this but if anyone does have information that could help police they are asked to report online at our website quoting log 1125 /10/20.”