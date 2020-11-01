Get a look inside your iPhone 12 with iFixit’s new X-ray and internal wallpapers

After tearing down the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in great detail, iFixit is back with its impressive internal and X-ray wallpapers. Now an annual tradition, these wallpapers offer a fun way to see the inside of your iPhone 12 as you use it.

These internal and X-ray wallpapers for the iPhone 12 make it seem as if you’re looking at the inside of your iPhone. iFixit has regularly shared similar wallpapers for the iPhone over the past several years. This year, the X-ray wallpapers are particularly interesting because you can clearly see the new MagSafe ring on the back.

To apply your own teardown—or super-powered x-ray vision—wallpapers follow these easy steps. Navigate to this page on your phone. Tap a wallpaper to view it at full resolution, then save it to your photos. Open the Settings app, select “Wallpapers” and then “Choose a New Wallpaper.” Then voilà! A shiny teardown background is yours, no tools required.

Head over to the iFixit website to download the images or check them out below (open each in a new window first before saving).

