Germany’s central bank is working on a blockchain project, but it’s not a CBDC By Cointelegraph

Germany’s central bank is working on a blockchain project, but it’s not a CBDC
According to a public notice published in the Supplement to the Official Journal of the European Union, Ocean Protocol, a Singaporean non-profit foundation, was hired to create a decentralized network for Germany’s Bundesbank.
The central bank said that the Ocean protocol, which is a project of relatively limited renown, was chosen mostly because they were the only possible contractor for the job, citing a “lack of comparable competitors.”
