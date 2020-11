The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to rely on their backup quarterback next weekend against the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gardner Minshew is expected to be inactive during Week 9 against Houston as he’s dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

Veteran Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton will compete for the starting job in practice, Rapoport adds.