Former Google lawyer joins spate of high-profile attorneys entering crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Former Google lawyer joins spate of high-profile attorneys entering crypto

On Friday Coinbase Inc. announced the appointment of former Google (NASDAQ:) Senior Legal Director Milana McCullagh as deputy general counsel for product and commercial legal.

McCullagh, who worked for more than 13 years at Google, will work across functions at Coinbase on product legal support, helping the firm to streamline legal compliance for new product launches.

Major legal appointments sweeping the cryptocurrency industry