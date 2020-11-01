Florida, Missouri brawl at end of first half; three players ejected

Florida and Missouri engaged in a full-scale brawl at halftime of their game Saturday in Gainesville. Players on both teams were seen throwing punches.

A hit of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half sparked the incident. The teams got together as they were making their way to the locker room.

Three players were ejected: Florida’s Antwuan Powell and Zach Carter and Missouri’s Tre Williams. Both teams — players and coaches — were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Florida was leading 20-7 at the time. The Gators won the game 41-17.

Here’s the hit on Trask that led to the brawl. Florida players thought it was late, but no flag was thrown.

Gators coach Dan Mullen was accused of escalating the melee by running aggressively onto the field. He said he was trying to get his players out of the pile because “we have a big game next week,” referring to the Gators’ matchup with Georgia. Mullen was trying to prevent suspensions by the SEC, which seem likely given the intensity of the brawl.

He was still fired up after the fisticuffs, though. He berated an official on the field and then gestured to the crowd to make more noise as he headed to the locker room for intermission.

Mullen then added to the ridiculousness of the night by wearing a Darth Vader Halloween costume to his postgame Zoom call with reporters AND addressing the brawl while still wearing it.

“I got told they hit (Trask) late,” Mullen/Vader said. He said he looked downfield after Trask released his pass. “And you know what? I mean, our guys are going to defend their quarterback.”

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz was more subdued and more dignified.

“It’s an ugly scene for college football. I’m not proud of it,” he said, per the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Missouri, meanwhile, may want to retire its turnover prop for a time: It’s a boxer’s robe.

