Five worst quarterback performances of NFL Week 8

NFL quarterbacks experienced wet and windy conditions in Week 8, with the weather getting colder and passing becoming even more difficult. While some players thrived while facing adversity, plenty of others crumbled with some of Sunday’s worst quarterback performances.

As you might expect, there are some familiar names on the list for Week 8. They are quarterbacks who have made baffling decisions or passers who simply don’t have what it takes to thrive outside of perfect circumstances.

From Baker Mayfield falling back to earth to a miserable starting debut for Tua Tagovailoa, there was no shortage of woeful outings to choose from on Sunday. Here are the five worst quarterback performances from the NFL in Week 8.