First take | Steenhuisen win predictable, electorate will decide if it likes what the DA looks like

By the the presiding officers announced the outcome of the DA’s virtual elective conference, it was manifestly clear that John Steenhuisen would be the new leader.

His predictable win confirmed a trajectory of the party that was long coming and the election of Helen Zille as chairperson of the federal council further cemented this.

Steenhuisen will lead the party for the local government election and for the next three years.

The tone was set going into the conference that the majority of the party delegates opted to support the interim leader who took the reins of the party after the unceremonious departure of Mmusi Maimane.

Steenhuisen clinched an 80% majority in the vote against his rival, Mbali Ntuli, it was announced on Sunday.

Going into the race, Ntuli knew she was the underdog, upsetting the status quo and pushing boundaries in the party.

ALSO READ | WRAP | John Steenhuisen named new DA leader, Zille new federal council chairperson

She ran a fierce and formidable campaign and in the end some 20% of delegates threw their weight behind her.

Even in the conference, resolutions she sponsored were defeated hands down.

She first sponsored a motion for the creation of a deputy leader which was rejected. That was then followed by the rejection of a proposal that the DA’s chief whip in the National Assembly be removed from the party’s national management committee.

As bruising as her defeat was in numbers, Ntuli accepted defeat with grace on Sunday, congratulating Steenhuisen and showing commitment to the party.

Dr Ivan Meyer was uncontested for the federal chairperson position with his three deputies being Reiloe Nt’sekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacques Smalle.

The conference was robotic in its efficiency as the party experimented with a virtual conference for the first given restrictions around Covid-19.

There was little room for robust argument or discord – thus little surprises.

The DA has had an identity crisis for much of the last decade and for the first , it has moved away from being what many called an ANC-lite.

Steenhuisen acknowledged this in his acceptance speech, insisting he was now the leader of a “revitalised Democratic Alliance”.

“Never before has the water between the DA and the ANC in government been as clear and blue and vast as it is right now,” he said.

The DA has finally found itself; mostly right-leaning and monolithic.

The outcome of this conference was a safe bet for the party and its representatives.

Going forward, however, it will be up to the electorate to decide whether it likes what the DA has become.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.