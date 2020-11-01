Filmfare Spotlight: Arjun Mathur talks about the Emmys, his days as an AD and more

















Arjun Mathur has delivered several performances in the past that have won him critical acclaim and now he’s put India on the map with an Emmy International nomination for his OTT show, Made in Heaven. Nominated in the Best Actor category, Arjun’s now become one of the most sought after actors in the digital space and we caught up with him to find out more about his life since the show.

In today’s episode of Filmfare Spotlight, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani finds out about Arjun’s journey from the days he would AD on film sets that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan and how his career transcended to great success today.

He also reveals how he found love and the match was quite literally “Made in Heaven” and his take on marriage.

Find out all this and more about this OTT heartthrob on today’s episode.