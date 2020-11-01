Fantasy Injury Updates: Dallas Goedert, Allen Lazard, Tim Patrick, more impacting Week 8 start-sit decisions

Week 8 has been another tough one for wide receiver and tight end injuries, but fortunately, most of the big names have already been declared “out” (Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Deebo Samuel, Julian Edelman, Emmanuel Sanders) or “doubtful” (Jamison Crowder) in advance of the weekend. Still, some key players, including Dallas Goedert, Allen Lazard, Tim Patrick, and Tyler Higbee, are causing start ’em, sit ’em headaches, so we’ll be here all day on Sunday to provide updates and break down their situations.

For news on banged-up RBs Tevin Coleman, Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson, Damien Harris, and Phillip Lindsay, go here. For more fantasy injury updates and news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Dallas Goedert playing this week?

Goedert has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, but after practicing this week, he was activated from the IR and will play on Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Goedert averaged 8.5 targets in his two full games this year, and with Zach Ertz (ankle) out, Goedert could easily see double-digit targets over the next several games. Richard Rodgers will still be involved as a secondary TE, but he’s not someone you can trust in fantasy lineups. Goedert is a virtual must-start against a Cowboys defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to TEs.

WEEK 8 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

Is Allen Lazard playing this week?

Like Goedert, Lazard (core) was on the IR-R list, but despite getting in practice time this week, Lazard was not activated by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday, meaning he will not play this week against the Vikings.

It feels like a certainty that Lazard will be back in Week 9, though, and with no secondary receivers stepping up for the Packers, he has a good chance of working as the No. 2 as soon as he returns. That gives him WR3/flex upside in any given week, so stash him now if he’s available.

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Tim Patrick playing this week?

Patrick (hamstring) didn’t log any practices this week but is still “questionable” for Denver’s late-afternoon game against the Chargers.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Patrick played this week, but if he does, he’s a legit WR3 against the Chargers 23rd-ranked pass defense. If Patrick is out, Jerry Jeudy would step up as Denver’s No. 1 receiver, giving him similar value, while TEs Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam would also see more targets.

WEEK 8 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

Is Tyler Higbee playing this week?

After getting in limited practices all week, Higbee is “questionable” for the Rams early-afternoon game against the Dolphins.

WEEK 8 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Higbee practiced more than he did last week, so he’s likely more “probable” than “questionable,” but given his disappointing performance most of this year, he’s not someone fantasy owners should immediately put back into their lineups. He’s still splitting reps with Gerald Everett, and as long as both are active, neither can be trusted in fantasy leagues.