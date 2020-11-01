Exclusive: Arjun Mathur shares anecdotes about working with SRK, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aamir Khan

Arjun Mathur has come a long way in his career with several critically acclaimed films to his name. His most recent endeavour that has won him international success is the OTT show, Made in Heaven. But the road to success did not start with acting for him. Arjun was the assistant director on various films that starred some of the most successful actors in the industry.

Arjun has worked as an AD on films like Bunty Aur Babli, Rang de Basanti, Mangal Panday and Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. Speaking of his experience, he recalls his days on set as an education. Talking about Aamir Khan, Arjun said that the man thinks above and beyond any actor he has ever worked with.

He also recalled how he had lost Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s saree during the shoot of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and has got a shouting from the director for it.

