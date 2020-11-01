England’s lockdown could be extended, UK minister Gove says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
LONDON () – British cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that a one-month lockdown announced for England could be extended.
Asked if a lockdown could be extended beyond early December, Gove told Sky News: “Yes.”
