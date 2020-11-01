Eagles’ Boston Scott is latest short NFL running back to shine for Philadelphia

Size matters, and that’s true for Boston Scott, too — just maybe not how you’d expect. Because for Scott, it’s being one of the shortest players in NFL history that provided the skillset and mindset to reach a starting spot for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Scott has gone from a walk-on at Louisiana Tech to a sixth-round draft pick by the Saints to the starting running back for the Eagles (2-4-1) with Miles Sanders out injured. He may remind some NFL fans of Darren Sproles, another back who played for New Orleans and Philadelphia, but Scott brings more power with his small frame. After a game-winning touchdown catch in Week 7 against the Giants, Scott will get a chance in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football to light up a reeling Dallas Cowboys (2-5) squad.

Here’s what you need to know about Scott’s height, how he fits into NFL history and the ways in which Scott actually uses his short stature to his advantage.

MORE: Who is Travis Fulgham? Four fast facts about Carson Wentz’s new target

How tall is Boston Scott?

Scott is officially listed as 5-foot-6 by the Eagles. He’s what some would call thick, though, weighing in at 203 pounds. Scott’s 5-6 is the same as former Eagles’ running back Darren Sproles, who was also listed at that height.

As a rookie with the New Orleans Saints, Scott was listed at 5-7, but upon joining the Eagles that height was revised to 5-6. Even at that 5-7, Scott was the shortest player involved in the 2018 NFL Draft coming out of Louisiana Tech.

Who are the shortest NFL players?

Scott ranks among the shortest players in NFL history, at least based on official heights. He, along with Sproles, fellow running backs Jacquizz Rodgers and Tarik Cohen, and wide receiver Deonte Harris, all come in at 5-6. Shorter than that quintet is the 5-5 Trindon Holliday, who played mostly as a return man during the 2010s.

The player regarded as the shortest in NFL history, though, has all these small guys beat by a handful of inches. That honor goes to Jack “Soupy” Shapiro, who played in one NFL game in 1929 for the Staten Island Stapletons. He was officially listed at 5-1. Soupy attended New York University before being rostered for five professional games and appearing in one. Listed as a fullback, Shapiro doesn’t have a recorded stat in the NFL.

How Boston Scott uses height to his advantage

Scott’s college coach was Skip Holtz, the son of legendary coach Lou Holtz. After Scott’s college career, Skip relayed a great saying from his father about Scott’s height, according to ESPN.

“There’s some people that would rather have that 6-foot running back. But as my father always told me, ‘If his feet touch the ground, he’s tall enough,'” Skip told ESPN.

In that same story, Scott mentioned that defenders can’t see the dimunitive rusher behind his linemen. That gives him extra time to read the defense before committing to a particular direction. His steps are often short and choppy, with his smaller strides helping Scott change direction quickly.

Scott’s height doesn’t equate to the power of his running, though. Scott was a state powerlifting champion in high school, and he’s not afraid to run right at larger defenders who already have to be worried about Scott’s shiftiness.

There also isn’t a lot of worry in Scott’s mind about his height. He told ESPN that he doesn’t carry a chip on his shoulder due to the non-believers, but rather wants to show out for those in his corner.

“You can go on with those kinds of things,” Scott said in 2018. “But I do my best not to focus on who’s underestimating, who’s saying this or that. That’s good for motivation. But I do it for the people who believe in me.”

Scott also relayed a story to NBC Sports Philadelphia earlier this year about his experience playing left tackle on the offensive line growing up. Scott said that the coaches wanted to quickly dissuade the tiny Scott from continuing to come out for the football team, so they put him at left tackle (along with defensive end), where they expected him to be overmatched. The way Scott tells it, he more than held his own.

“That’s where I was introduced to my work ethic,” Scott told NBCSports, “and how hard I’m capable of working, because even though I was a defensive end or an offensive tackle, I was still going to be the best I was going to be. I still had in the back of my mind, I knew what I wanted to be, which was a running back.”

Boston Scott highlights

Because of Scott’s unique blend of being short for an NFL player but also being especially strong, his highlights are something to behold. Here are a few of his plays with the Eagles that really illustrate that size-strength combination (note: Scott really likes his spin move).