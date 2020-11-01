Dramatic Rescues After Major Earthquake Kills at Least 39 in Turkey

After a day of dramatic rescues, residents in the Turkish city of Izmir clung to hope Saturday night that survivors might still be found in the devastation of the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that killed at least 39 people in Turkey and Greece, injured more than 800 and leveled numerous residential buildings.

“The building is flattened, but I survived,” Oguz Demirkapi, a technology manager who had been rescued from the rubble of his apartment building, said in a video message posted from his hospital bed. He described being pulled from beneath 12 feet of debris.

“Life is beautiful,” Mr. Demirkapi said.

In all, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Saturday, more than 100 people had been extracted from the debris of buildings flattened by the Friday afternoon quake, which was centered in the Aegean Sea off Samos, a Greek island near Turkey’s coast.

“We are receiving miraculous news,” Tunc Soyer, the mayor of Izmir, said in a televised interview earlier in the day. Rescue teams, he said, were “working meticulously.”