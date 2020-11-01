Dispute Over Pissarro Painting Looted by Nazis Is Back in Court

When Léone Meyer discovered in 2012 that a painting Nazi looters had stolen from her father was in the collection of an American museum, her first instinct was to demand its return.

But Ms. Meyer, who lives in Paris, and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at the University of Oklahoma, struck an agreement in 2016: The 1886 painting, “La Bergère Rentrant des Moutons,” or “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep,” by Camille Pissarro, would be displayed at a museum in France for five years, then would rotate every three years between the university and one or more French institutions of Ms. Meyer’s choosing. Ms. Meyer, who is 80 years old, also agreed that, either during her lifetime or in her will, she would give the painting to an art institution in France.

In 2018, Ms. Meyer, a Holocaust survivor who owns the painting, tried to donate it to the Musée d’Orsay, where it has been on display since 2017, for its permanent collection.

But the museum refused, telling Ms. Meyer it did not want to assume the cost and risk of transporting the painting to America every three years, which would have been required under the terms of the settlement (Ms. Meyer had insured the painting while it was on temporary display). Ron Soffer, a lawyer for Ms. Meyer, said that any other French institution she offered it to would presumably do the same.