Deb Frecklington to stand down as Liberal National Party leader, after election defeat

“My first instinct is always to fight on. Since then I’ve had a great day with my family and husband Jason and reflected on my future,” Ms Frecklington said.
“Once all of the results are finally declared I will convene a party room meeting and I will ask my colleagues to appoint a new leader of the Liberal National Party.
“I will not be a candidate in the leadership contest.”
Ms Frecklington said the new leader would have her full support and loyalty.
“I will assist them in any way possible to help this party move forward,” she said.
The LNP recorded a primary vote of 35 per cent at the election – just 1.1 per cent better than the party achieved at the 2017.
The party has so far captured 34 seats compared to Labor’s 50, with a number of seats still too close to call.
“At the start of 2020 the LNP was a very strong prospect of winning this election,” Ms Frecklington said.
“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on Queensland politics.”