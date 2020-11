Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts appear to be headed for their fifth win of the season. However, one of their best players suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, and it doesn’t look great.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a groin injury during the first half and did not return for the remainder of the game. He went to the locker room with minimal time left in the first half and had just two catches for yards before exiting.