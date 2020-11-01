Collingwood Jaidyn Stephenson – Kane Cornes blasts club for young star’s treatment

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has taken aim at the Magpies over their treatment of young star Jaidyn Stephenson amid reports the club is looking to offload the forward.

This month’s trade period is set to keep Collingwood on their toes with a number of stars linked to exits as the club looks to re-sign Darcy Moore and Jordan De Goey following the monster deal given to Brodie Grundy last summer.

Midfielder Adam Treloar has headlined the list of potential exists, while it’s understood the club is also willing to let go of Tom Phillips and Mason Cox should rival teams come knocking.

But after AFL reporter Damian Barrett revealed Stephenson, who still has multiple years left on his current deal, could also be on his way out, many have been left confused on what exactly the club is looking to do.

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd said the club’s decision to move 21-year-old Stephenson didn’t “surprise” him and hoped the news would serve as a “wake-up call” for the 2018 Rising Star winner.

“It didn’t surprise me that his name has come up for trade because I just think that the game does work you out a little bit,” Lloyd told AFL Trade Radio.

“When he gets space out of the goal square he’s a very good AFL footballer because they can’t handle his speed but with any physical contact or players in front of him, what else can he do to win himself some football?

“It could be a good wake-up call for him as well.

“Jaidyn’s got to take a good look at himself in a lot of aspects and maybe Collingwood are just giving him a wake-up call that he needs.”

Cornes hits back at Collingwood ‘clowns’

Stephenson finding his name on the trade table also came as a surprise to many after he kicked 38 goals in a stunning debut season and was a key contributor to the Magpies side that made the 2018 AFL Grand Final.

Despite admitting that Stephenson’s form had dipped having been in and out of the side this year, Cornes said he was confused with the club’s decision to move him on.

“I get a little bit frustrated by it,” Cornes added.

“I thought his body language and his performance was poor, but this happens to young players in the game sometimes. I think we can expect too much from players.

“I don’t know how well Jaidyn prepares himself off the field and what sort of professional he is … does he do everything to be the best possible player that he can be?

“But at the end of the day, he’s 21 years of age, he kicked 38 goals in his first season as an 18-year-old, he kicked 24 goals from 14 games last year with some distractions off the field and he had a poor year this year.”

Kornes, a two-time All-Australian and premiership player with the Power, couldn’t understand why one poor season from a 21-year-old was a good enough reason to shop the young star around.

“One poor year out of three as a young player is quite common,” he said.

“So the first sign of any weakness in his game Collingwood are like, ‘Hang on, we’re done, we’re out of here. We’re done with you Jaidyn, we’re not going to dig in, we’re not going to develop your game, we’re not going to work on areas that are deficient. We’re not going to lay down the law of what we expect off the field to get the best out of you. We can’t be bothered doing that, we’re trading you.’

“It frustrates me a little bit and what are you going to get in the draft for a pick with Jaidyn Stephenson that’s better or has more potential than Jaidyn Stephenson?”