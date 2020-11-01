College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 9

College football ended the month of October with one final blow to previously undefeated teams — one that could go a long way in determining the final College Football Playoff field.

Unranked, two-loss Texas managed to upset previously sixth-ranked Oklahoma State, the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 12. Considering how mightily that conference has struggled this season, the Playoff committee might not look too kindly on what appears to be a bad loss for the Cowboys. They still have Kansas State and Oklahoma on their schedule, too.

That wasn’t the only big news from Saturday, however: Top-ranked Clemson, with backup D.J. Uiagalelei starting in place of Trevor Lawrence, needed to stage a 15-point comeback from halftime to defeat Boston College, 34-28. It kept the Tigers unbeaten heading into November, but they will have to once again be without Lawrence in Week 10, on the road at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Other big storylines from Saturday include a disheartening loss by No. 13 Michigan to rival Michigan State (coming off a loss to Rutgers), an all-too-predictable blowout by Ohio State of No. 18 Penn State and a 41-17 win by Florida over Missouri that could have ramifications this week vs. Georgia.

With that, here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings after the Week 9 slate of games:

College football polls updated after Week 9

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,527 (43) 7-0 2 Alabama 1,503 (17) 6-0 3 Ohio State 1,407 (2) 2-0 4 Notre Dame 1,358 6-0 5 Georgia 1,304 4-1 6 Cincinnati State 1,157 5-0 7 Texas A,amp;M 1,154 4-1 8 Florida 1,101 3-1 9 BYU 1,025 7-0 10 Miami 964 5-1 11 Wisconsin 908 1-0 12 Oklahoma State 783 4-1 13 Indiana 730 2-0 14 Oregon 725 0-0 15 Marshall 473 5-0 16 Coastal Carolina 464 6-0 17 Iowa State 433 4-2 18 SMU 421 6-1 19 Oklahoma 413 4-2 20 USC 365 0-0 21 Auburn 246 4-2 22 Army 208 6-1 23 Boise State 204 2-0 24 North Carolina 192 4-2 25 Michigan 141 1-1

Moved in: Auburn; Boise State.

Others receiving votes: Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; Louisiana 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; N.C. State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; Cal 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; UCF 1.