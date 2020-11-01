Cold front brings thunderstorms to Western Australia after nation’s wettest October in years

Cities around the country have seen their wettest October in years and more rain could be on the way.

It was Canberra’s wettest October since 1976; Hobart since 2001; Sydney since 2018; Brisbane and Melbourne since 2010; Adelaide since 2016; and Darwin since 2013.

A cold front crossing southern Western Australia should generate more widespread thunderstorms and showers today, some of which have the potential to be severe (damaging winds and heavy rain) around the Esperance region and further north towards Kalgoorlie.

Ahead of this system, heat will continue to build over central parts of the NT making some areas potentially reach up to 43C – Katherine is expected to reach 42).

Weather photos call out banner ()

Multiple troughs and a front in the west are causing rain, showers and widespread thunderstorms, some severe in the inland south. A low in the east is generating showers and the odd storm offshore. High pressure is keeping elsewhere mostly settled.

Parts of western Sydney and Melbourne may see fog this morning, although it should mostly be cleared a little after sunrise.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The national weather forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020. (Nine/Today)

Late shower, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Sunny, warm in the southwest.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 18C and a top of 28C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

The intrepid take to the elements at Mahon Pool in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, despite the inclement weather still battering the city and outlying areas. (James Alcock/NINE Media)

Windy, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the southwest. Sunny, warm in the northwest.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 15C and a top of 22C.

Canberra will also be mostly sunny, with a low of 7C and a top of 23C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

Mostly sunny, warm in the southwest. Fog then sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Fog then sunny, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne has early fog then becoming sunny, with a low of 9C and a top of 25C.

Mostly cloudy, warm in the southwest. Fog then sunny, warm in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-mild in the north.

Hobart will be mostly sunny, with a low of 11C and a top of 23C.

Mostly sunny, warm-to-very warm in the southeast and central. Windy, hot in the west. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 16C and a top of 30C.

Mostly sunny ,hot in the north. Mostly cloudy, very warm over the interior. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the south.

Darwin will be sunny, with a low of 26C and a top of 35C.

Isolated showers, cool-to-mild in the southwest and south. Clearing shower, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, hot in the northeast.

Perth has a possible thunderstorm today, with a low of 13C and a top of 21C.