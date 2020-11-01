Ciara Dressed As Cardi B For Halloween, Son As Offset

In my opinion, Ciara is the reigning queen of Halloween.
Last year, she and husband Russell Wilson dominated by dressing up as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a – dare I say – improvement of the iconic “APES**T” music video in the Louvre.
This year, ya girl did not disappoint! She served us with LOOK AFTER LOOK of perfection!
She freakin’ killed it as Nicki Minaj from the 2011 Grammy Awards:
But of all these fierce looks, my absolute FAVORITE is when she completely embodied Cardi B:
And her son, Future, made an adorable Offset!!
Together, they sang the song “Drip.” Of all Cardi and Offset’s collabs, this was actually the PERFECT one to recreate because it totally reflects the couple’s lifestyle IRL. Total *chef’s kiss* moment!
And Cardi thought so, too! She reposted the video on her own Instagram and said, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!”
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach!”
Even Offset wrote that he loved it!!
Bowing down to you, Ciara! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!