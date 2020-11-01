Chase Elliott’s team feuds with ‘hack’ Joey Logano at Martinsville, threatens wreck

Chase Elliott shrugged off controversy when asked for his feelings on Joey Logano following a September flare-up at Las Vegas.

His team had called Logano a “dips—” who deserved to “get sent.” He insisted it was a one-off, heat-of-the-moment encounter.

“You know, it’s all good,” Elliott told Sporting News. “He’s gonna race how he wants, and that’s fine. That’s his decision and I have nothing to do with the decisions he makes and what he does. And I personally don’t really care either.”

On Sunday at Martinsville, though, Elliott’s crew did seem to care about Logano’s racing style, again letting the Team Penske driver get to it.

When Logano got too close to Elliott in Stage 1 of the elimination playoff race, Elliott’s radio filled with rage.

“He’s a f—ing hack,” said crew chief Alan Gustafson. There was also a call to “wreck him here and next week.”

Elliott went on to win at Martinsville and secure a place in the Championship 4, where he will go toe-to-toe with his rival.

The 9 team says “we’re going to wreck him here and next week.” I presume about Joey Logano for nearly getting into Elliott trying to make the pass for second before that caution. “He’s a f**king hack,” says Alan Gustafson among other not nice things | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) November 1, 2020

Logano has many Cup Series enemies as the result of his aggressive driving and unapologetic personality. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are among the other drivers he’s fought with in recent years.

Gustafson, the crew chief for Elliott, elaborated on his disdain for Logano following Sunday’s race. His issue with Logano was a tire rub that could have been costly for his driver.

“When that happens consistently from the same person, you’re just over it,” Gustafson said.

But Elliott was actually the more bold driver at Martinsville, getting into the back of Denny Hamlin and rubbing Brad Keselowski in the early going. Elliott needed a win to ensure a place in the Championship 4 at Phoenix, likely contributing to his approach.

Logano entered the competition safe no matter what happened, having already clinched a title spot by winning a couple of weeks ago at Kansas.

It seems he should keep a close eye on Elliott at Phoenix in case the Hendrick Motorsports driver tries to give him a dose of his own medicine.