Celeb Halloween Costume Fails

Listen, we love all celeb costumes. But when you’re rich and famous and have all the money/resources in the world, I expect you to show out for Halloween.

No hate, but here are some costumes that weren’t so good this year:

1.

Shawn Mendes as himself, “but beat up”:

Me, but beat up, and a Miami witch. THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT IS NEVER CANCELED !!!!!!!! (caption by camila)

2.

Alyssa Milano as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose name and initials she misspelled:

.@Alyssa_Milano misspelled RBG’s initials, deleted it, then misspelled Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name.

3.

Hailey Bieber as a cat, I think:

4.

Noah Centineo as someone who got cut:

5.

Vanessa Hudgens, who dressed as this:

6.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who just went as, like, Balenciaga red and black figures??

7.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a cat with, like, a cardigan:

8.

Blake Shelton, as a king:

10.

Reese Witherspoon, as a dog:

11.

Trace Lysette as a donut:

12.

And lastly, everyone who was in attendance of this non-socially-distanced Halloween party!!!!! Not impressed — annoyed!! Byeeee!

