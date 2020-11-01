Celeb Halloween Costume Fails

Listen, we love all celeb costumes. But when you’re rich and famous and have all the money/resources in the world, I expect you to show out for Halloween.
No hate, but here are some costumes that weren’t so good this year:
1.
Shawn Mendes as himself, “but beat up”:
2.
Alyssa Milano as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose name and initials she misspelled:
3.
Hailey Bieber as a cat, I think:
4.
Noah Centineo as someone who got cut:
5.
Vanessa Hudgens, who dressed as this:
6.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who just went as, like, Balenciaga red and black figures??
7.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a cat with, like, a cardigan:
8.
Blake Shelton, as a king:
10.
Reese Witherspoon, as a dog:
11.
Trace Lysette as a donut:
12.
And lastly, everyone who was in attendance of this non-socially-distanced Halloween party!!!!! Not impressed — annoyed!! Byeeee!
