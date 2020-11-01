Carlton Blues GWS Giants recruit Zac Williams responds to scrutiny after signing six year deal

Zac Williams has signed a lucrative six-year deal with the Carlton Blues reportedly worth nearly $900,000 a season.

Carlton made an offer on the former Giants star two days ago and GWS elected not to match the offer.

“Based on the player’s age and the contract offer, the AFL advised the GWS Giants Football Club the club would be eligible for a Round One compensation selection, which would be number 10 on the current provisional draft selection order,” the AFL said in a statement confirming the move.

After he was officially unveiled by Carlton as their newest addition for 2021, Williams told media on Sunday he wants to play in the midfield alongside club hero Patrick Cripps, in a positional shift from the halfback role he mostly held at GWS.

“100 per cent [I want to be a midfielder],” he said.

“I think over the last few years at the Giants with injury and that kind of opportunities pushing into the midfield. Every time I’ve gone in there I’ve taken it with both hands.

“It’s a lot of fun playing in the midfield as you’re around the ball all the time which I love. As a junior I played all my football there so If I get the opportunity there (it’d be awesome).

“I know I’m not going to walk in there and play alongside Patty Cripps and Walsh, and all those young boys. I know I’ve got to work hard and if I want that spot I’ve got to work for it.

“No matter where I play I’ve got to work hard anyway. It’s not like I’m going to walk in and play day one, I know the hard work comes first and the rewards after that.”

Williams, 26, had long considered a move to Melbourne to be closer to his family base din Albury. His whopping contract will bring scrutiny though, having averaged 17 disposals in 11 games in the 2020 AFL season.

“Hopefully I can come in and help them put a few more wins on the board next year,” he said.

“I knew there was always going to be speculation and people would have their opinion.

“I’m not even worried about what anyone else says, I’m just worried about getting down there and gaining the respect of the playing group and coaching staff, just make sure I’m doing all the right things and can bring that leadership.

“I’m more focused on gaining the respect of everyone involved.”