Cardinals have two positive COVID-19 tests

We’ve got a new team to unfortunately be hit with COVID-19 positives, this time in the desert. The Cardinals had two players test positive for the virus over the weekend, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweets.

Luckily for the Cardinals, they were on a bye this week, so it hasn’t disrupted them too much so far. Garafolo notes that they just kept the facility closed Sunday for a deep cleaning, and that they’re slated to practice on Monday. There are enhanced practice protocols for any team with positive tests, and presumably the Cardinals will be following them.

We don’t have word yet on who the players are, but we’ll be sure to pass that along whenever they’re revealed. The Cardinals, who have gotten off to an impressive 5-2 start, are set to host the Dolphins in Week 9.