Brisbane man charged with murder after fight breaks out in Tingalpa

A Brisbane man has been charged with murder following the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa yesterday.
Following police investigations, detectives believe at around 8pm last night a 52-year-old man from Carrara attended a property on Belmont Road at Tingalpa.
When he arrived, a verbal confrontation broke out between him and another man.
An altercation between the pair followed, during which the Carrara man sustained serious head injuries.
Emergency services were called and a short later the man from Carrara was declared deceased.
A 52-year-old man from Tamborine Murder was arrested and has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.