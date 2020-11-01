Brisbane man charged with murder after fight breaks out in Tingalpa

A Brisbane man has been charged with murder following the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa yesterday.

Following police investigations, detectives believe at around 8pm last night a 52-year-old man from Carrara attended a property on Belmont Road at Tingalpa.

When he arrived, a verbal confrontation broke out between him and another man.

An altercation between the pair followed, during which the Carrara man sustained serious head injuries.

Emergency services were called and a short later the man from Carrara was declared deceased.

A 52-year-old man from Tamborine Murder was arrested and has been charged with murder.